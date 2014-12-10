White House stops short of veto threat for bill with Dodd-Frank changes

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it “strongly opposes” the inclusion of modifications to Dodd-Frank financial reforms in a bill that reauthorizes the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act, but stopped short of issuing a formal veto threat for the bill.

“The main purpose of (the bill) is to reauthorize the Terrorism Risk Insurance Program; this bill should not be used as a vehicle to add entirely unrelated financial regulatory provisions,” the White House said in a statement. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)