UPDATE 2-U.S. spending bill provisions spark revolt by Democrats

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Democrats on Capitol Hill threatened on Wednesday to withhold support from a proposed $1.1 trillion spending bill unless Republicans delete two controversial items buried deep within its pages, keeping the risk of a U.S. government shutdown alive.

U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said Democrats were “deeply troubled” by provisions to halt planned restrictions on derivatives trading by large, federally insured banks and to expand tenfold the amounts that individuals can donate to national political parties.

“These provisions are destructive to middle class families and to the practice of our democracy. We must get them out of the omnibus package,” Pelosi said in a statement.

Democratic support is seen as critical to passage of the spending measure in the House, as Republican aides and lawmakers say it is unlikely their party would be able to muster enough votes for passage on its own.

Many conservative House Republicans oppose the bill, claiming it fails to deny funding for President Barack Obama’s controversial executive action on immigration. And Democrats still control the Senate until January.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, a staunch advocate for tougher regulation of Wall Street, called for Democrats to hold out against the derivatives provision, which would effectively strike down a portion of the Dodd-Frank financial reform law enacted after the financial crisis.

“We all need to stand and fight this giveaway to the most powerful banks in the country,” Warren said.

The last-ditch Democratic effort came after negotiators from both parties agreed to the changes and dozens of other non-spending policy provisions that relax or forestall regulations ranging from agricultural runoff to truck driver working hours.

“If Representative Pelosi doesn’t think her negotiators did a good job, she should discuss it with them - but sour grapes doesn’t mean she gets to rewrite the deal after the fact,” said Michael Steel, a spokesman for House Speaker John Boehner.

Unveiled late on Tuesday night, the 1,603-page spending bill got a warm welcome from many House Republicans in a closed-door session with Boehner on Wednesday morning.

“Tomorrow we’ll pass a responsible bill that will keep the government running,” Boehner declared to reporters following the meeting.

Without fast action by Congress, federal agencies would run out of money at midnight on Thursday. Before the revolt by Democrats, a White House spokesman said he was encouraged by the movement in Congress on a compromise measure.

While the legislation would fund most federal agencies through September, the end of the current fiscal year, it would pay for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) activities only through February in a move to gain leverage over Obama’s immigration order.

DHS is the main agency that will implement Obama’s order, which was announced in November. Supported strongly by immigration activists and staunchly opposed by many Republicans, the president’s action eased deportation threats for around 4.7 million undocumented immigrants. (Editing by John Whitesides and Tom Brown)