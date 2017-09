WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate passed a $1.1 trillion spending bill on Saturday, ending the threat of a government shutdown and funding most federal agencies through September 2015.

The bipartisan funding measure survived efforts to kill it over the past few days by both liberal Democrats and conservative Republicans unhappy with various provisions. It now moves to President Barack Obama to be signed into law. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)