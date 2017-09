WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - A $1.1 trillion government funding bill, necessary to keep federal agencies operating beyond midnight, cleared a procedural hurdle in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, paving the way for a final vote on the legislation later in the day.

By a vote of 214-212, the House approved the rules for debating the bill. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Susan Heavey)