U.S. House sets vote on $1.1 trillion spending bill

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives has scheduled a vote for late on Thursday on a $1.1 trillion bill that would fund most of the federal government through Sept. 30 and avoid shutting down many agencies at midnight (0500 GMT) when current funding expires, according to a House Republican leadership aide.

The House will also vote on a short-term funding extension, probably lasting a few days, to allow the Senate to take action on the spending package.

The vote will come about nine hours after the House abruptly postponed the vote and went into recess in a desperate scramble to shore up support for the spending bill.