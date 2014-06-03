U.S. Senate to vote on Burwell as health chief this week

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s choice of Sylvia Mathews Burwell to be the next U.S. health secretary will be debated in the Senate this week with votes expected on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a Senate Democratic aide.

On Wednesday, the Senate is expected to hold a procedural vote on whether to limit debate on Burwell, who would replace outgoing Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius.

If a majority of the 100-member Senate votes to limit debate, a final vote on Burwell’s confirmation likely would come on Thursday.