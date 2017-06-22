By Lisa Lambert
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Once confirmed as permanent chairman
of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, J. Christopher
Giancarlo, now the regulator's acting chair, will keep the heat
on derivatives and commodities markets with tough policing, he
said on Thursday.
Giancarlo told a confirmation hearing before the Senate
Agriculture Committee that his priority was to "oversee robust
enforcement of our rules and root out bad actors and wrongful
practices."
He cited the steps he had taken as acting chair since
Republican President Donald Trump nominated him in March,
including appointing a new enforcement director, strengthening
whistleblower protections and seeking more funding for
enforcement.
The committee will vote at a later date to confirm
Giancarlo, said its chairman, Republican Senator Pat Roberts of
Kansas. Both the committee and full Senate are expected to
easily approve his appointment.
Roberts pressed Giancarlo to "provide necessary and
appropriate relief" to farmers and energy producers from
regulations. Giancarlo, who worked in the private sector before
joining the CFTC in 2014, has made easing regulation a
cornerstone of his approach in public life.
Giancarlo's role at the CFTC has changed dramatically in the
past year.
Before November's election, he was the sole Republican
commissioner serving alongside a Democratic chair, Timothy
Massad, and Commissioner Sharon Bowen. Massad left when Trump
took office in January, according to the custom of agency heads
belonging to the same party as the president. Bowen said on
Tuesday she would depart as soon as another commissioner is
confirmed.
While Giancarlo and Bowen have found common ground, Bowen
said the situation was difficult for the commission, which is
supposed to have five members and was given greater authority in
the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.
"Having just two commissioners makes routine business
difficult, but makes important policy decisions almost
impossible," she said at a market advisory committee meeting.
"Without a full complement of commissioners to consider the
far-reaching implications of our decisions, we are frozen in
place while the markets we regulate are moving faster every day.
This fact is intolerable to me."