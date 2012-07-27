FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sen. Schumer: use CNOOC oil bid to fix perennial trade issues
July 27, 2012

Sen. Schumer: use CNOOC oil bid to fix perennial trade issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Senator Charles Schumer said on Friday he thinks the Obama administration should use China’s state-run CNOOC bid for Canadian oil company Nexen as leverage to fix long-standing trade and investment issues in China.

China should join a government procurement agreement, simplify its review system for foreign investments, step up enforcement of intellectual property infringements, and require its provincial and municipal governments to make certain reforms as a condition for U.S. approval of the takeover, Schumer said in a release.

