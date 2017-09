WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday unanimously approved President Barack Obama’s nomination of James Comey, a Republican who earlier served as an independent-minded official in the Justice Department, as FBI director.

The nomination now goes to the full Senate, which is expected to confirm Comey to replace Robert Mueller, who has led the bureau since shortly before the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.