U.S. House to take up debt limit bill this week -Rep. McCarthy

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives this week will take up legislation addressing the nation’s debt limit, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday.

The United States will reach its debt limit on Nov. 3, impairing its ability to borrow and fund federal programs, and lawmakers have been working on a measure to raise the cap. The White House has said it would veto the House bill because it said would pay for certain obligations but not others, triggering a default on U.S. debt. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert)