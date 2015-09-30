White House questions defense authorization bill

(Corrects to make clear bill has not been passed by Congress)

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday questioned the defense authorization bill compromise reached in Congress, saying it was an irresponsible way to authorize military spending.

Democrats objected to the use of $90 billion in special war funds in the legislation to allow the Department of Defense to avoid mandatory “sequestration” budget cuts.

“That’s an irresponsible way to fund our national defense priorities,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler; Editing by Lisa Lambert)