U.S. House fails to approve bill diluting Dodd-Frank law

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives failed on Wednesday to round up enough votes to approve a bill that would have scaled back various financial reforms.

Lawmakers voted 276-146 in favor of the bill, less than the two-thirds of the House that was needed to send the legislation to the U.S. Senate. Before the vote, Democrats slammed the bill as a Republican effort to chip away at the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial law. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Peter Cooney)