WASHINGTON Feb 6 The U.S. House of
Representatives voted on Monday to require law enforcement
authorities to obtain a search warrant before seeking old emails
from technology companies, a win for privacy advocates fearful
the Trump administration may work to expand government
surveillance powers.
The House passed the measure by a voice vote. But the
legislation was expected to encounter resistance in the Senate,
where it failed to advance last year amid opposition by a
handful of Republican lawmakers after the House passed it
unanimously.
Technology companies such as Microsoft have lobbied
Congress for years to pass the Email Privacy Act, which updates
a decades-old law to force authorities to first get a warrant to
access emails or other digital communications that are at least
180 days old.
Currently, agencies such as the Justice Department and the
Securities and Exchange Commission only need a subpoena to seek
such data from a service provider.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Tom Brown)