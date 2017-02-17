By Timothy Gardner
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate confirmed President
Donald Trump's pick to run the Environmental Protection Agency
on Friday over the objections of Democrats and environmentalists
worried he will gut the agency, as the administration readies
executive orders to ease regulation on drillers and miners.
The installation of Scott Pruitt, who sued the agency he
intends to lead more than a dozen times as Oklahoma attorney
general, reinforces expectations on both sides of the political
divide that America will cede its position as a leader in the
global fight on climate change.
Senators voted 52-46 to approve Pruitt, who was to be sworn
in later on Friday afternoon at the White House.
Only one Republican, Senator Susan Collins of Maine, voted
against him. Two Democrats from energy-producing states, Joe
Manchin of West Virginia and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota,
voted for his confirmation.
"I have no doubt that Scott will return the EPA to its core
objectives,” said Republican Senator James Inhofe, also of
Oklahoma, adding the agency had been guilty of “federal
overreach, unlawful rule making, and duplicative red tape,”
during President Barack Obama's presidency.
The nomination of Pruitt, who sued the EPA more than a dozen
times on behalf of his oil-producing state and has doubted the
science of climate change, upset many former and current agency
employees.
Nearly 800 former EPA staff urged the Senate to reject
Pruitt in a letter this week, saying he had "shown no interest
in enforcing environmental laws." Earlier this month, about 30
current employees at an EPA regional office in Chicago joined a
protest against Pruitt held by green groups.
Trump is likely to issue executive orders as soon as next
week to reshape the EPA, sources said.
The Republican president has promised to kill Obama's Clean
Power Plan, currently held up in the courts, that aims to slash
carbon emissions from coal and natural gas fired power plants.
Trump also wants to give states more authority over
environmental issues by striking down federal regulations on
drilling technologies and getting rid of an Obama rule that
sought to clarify the EPA's jurisdiction over streams and
rivers.
'OVERZEALOUS' AGENCY
Conservatives warmly welcomed Pruitt's confirmation.
"For far too long the EPA has acted in an overzealous
manner, ignoring the separation of powers, the role of states
and the rights of property owners," said Nick Loris, an
economist at the Heritage Foundation.
Democratic Senator Ben Cardin, however, said he was
concerned that if the administration does not enforce emissions
cuts such as outlined in the Clean Power Plan, it would increase
U.S. pollution and harm the country's leadership in
international efforts to curb climate change.
Opponents of Pruitt also protested his ties to the energy
industry. Republicans have the majority in the Senate, but
Democrats spoke through Thursday night and Friday morning on the
Senate floor, trying to extend debate on Pruitt until later in
February when 3,000 emails between him and energy companies will
likely be revealed by a judge.
An Oklahoma judge ruled this week that Pruitt will have to
turn over the emails between his office and energy companies by
Tuesday after a watchdog group, the Center for Media and
Democracy, sued for their release. The judge will
review and perhaps hold back some of the emails before releasing
them, a court clerk said.
Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer told reporters that
Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell had moved to "strap
blinders" on his fellow Republicans by not waiting for the
release of Pruitt's emails.
Environmentalists decried the approval. "If you don’t
believe in climate science, you don’t belong at the EPA," said
May Boeve, the head of environmentalist group 350.org.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan)