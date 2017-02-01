FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate Democrats boycott vote on Trump's pick to head EPA
February 1, 2017 / 4:07 PM / 7 months ago

Senate Democrats boycott vote on Trump's pick to head EPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. senators on Wednesday boycotted a committee vote on President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, who has expressed doubts about the science of climate change.

The boycott could delay the transition to a new administrator for the agency. Senator Ben Cardin, a Democrat, said he could not support Pruitt, a Republican and the attorney general of Oklahoma, for a public health position because he "denies the sum of empirical science and the urgency to act on climate change."

Reporting by Timothy Gardner

