Senate Democrats boycott vote on Trump's pick to head EPA

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. senators on Wednesday boycotted a committee vote on President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, who has expressed doubts about the science of climate change.

The boycott could delay the transition to a new administrator for the agency. Senator Ben Cardin, a Democrat, said he could not support Pruitt, a Republican and the attorney general of Oklahoma, for a public health position because he "denies the sum of empirical science and the urgency to act on climate change."