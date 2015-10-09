FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petition to force U.S. trade bank renewal vote in House advances
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Petition to force U.S. trade bank renewal vote in House advances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives petition to revive the U.S. Export-Import Bank drew 218 signatures on Friday, enough to force a vote on the issue as early as Oct. 26.

The vote would demonstrate that a majority of the House wants to renew the charter for the U.S. export credit agency that expired on June 30. But the “discharge petition” effort is likely to stall in the Senate, where Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is opposed to keeping the trade bank open.

“The Senate is not going to spend a week on a bill that the leader doesn’t support,” McConnell spokesman Don Stewart said on Friday. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.