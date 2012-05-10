FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Senate leader eyes quick passage of Ex-Im Bank bill
#Market News
May 10, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

US Senate leader eyes quick passage of Ex-Im Bank bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Thursday said he hoped the Senate would pass a bipartisan bill by the end of the day to renew the U.S. Export-Import Bank’s charter, which is set to expire on May 31.

In a speech on the Senate floor, Reid said he hoped Republicans would cooperate in an effort to pass the legislation by an unanimous voice vote, instead of forcing a protracted debate on the bill.

The House of Representatives voted 330-93 on Wednesday to pass the bill, which extends the bank’s charter to September 2014 and gradually raises its lending cap to $140 billion, from $100 billion currently.

