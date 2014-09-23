U.S. Ex-Im Bank supporters eye early push for long-term renewal

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Backers of the U.S. Export-Import Bank may push again for a long-term extension of its charter as early as November after a nine-month renewal left the bank’s future undecided.

Congress last week extended the export credit agency’s mandate through June 2015, the middle ground between conservative critics’ bid to close Ex-Im and supporters’ calls for a multi-year or even permanent extension.

The bank, which provides loans to foreign buyers of U.S. goods and support to U.S. exporters, has been held up as an example of big business welfare by conservative Republicans led by Representative Jeb Hensarling of Texas, the chairman of the House Financial Services Committee.

Closing the bank would be a blow to Boeing Co, Caterpillar Inc, General Electric Co and other U.S. companies that rely on Ex-Im financing to make sales and compete with foreign firms backed by Ex-Im equivalents.

Moderate Republicans, Democrats and business groups say the bank is also vital for many small firms unable to get commercial finance and uncertainty about its future is already costing them business.

Tennessee Republican Stephen Fincher, a former Ex-Im critic, has drawn up legislation to reform the bank and cut its lending but keep it open for five more years, a plan he says has “great support” among fellow Republicans and some Democrats too.

He said his bill was likely to be unveiled no later than December as he worked on lining up co-sponsors. “Hopefully we don’t have to go nine months,” Fincher told Reuters.

Fincher’s is not the only reauthorization plan around, but as a conservative and a member of the Financial Services Committee, his bill has more chance of success than most, especially if he gets backing from most House Republicans.

Hensarling had made clear he would allow a bill to move forward if it was the “will of the House,” Fincher said. Hensarling’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

Washington state Democrat Denny Heck, who got 200 House Democrats to co-sponsor his bill to renew Ex-Im for seven years and increase lending, said he expected a single reform option to emerge in coming months, but there are a lot of variables.

Although most do not see Ex-Im as an issue in November's mid-term election, the Americans for the Ex-Im Bank group is soliciting donations to fund ads for or against candidates. Congressional records show 74 companies and organizations have lobbied this year on Ex-Im, compared to just two in 2002. reut.rs/ZGRiem

For Heck, whose state is a major Boeing manufacturing base, there are only a few no-go zones on any plan to keep the bank alive: singling out one industry for different treatment, domestic content requirements and anything that would put the bank on a “death spiral.”

EARLY PUSH

Supporters worry that a June 2015 reauthorization will leave the bank exposed and give critics more time to build opposition. Dan Holler, from the conservative Heritage Action for America, said Ex-Im now had traction among conservative activists.

“It’s going to be one of these things where members of Congress go back home, they’re going to keep getting questions,” he said.

The June reauthorization also gives backers more time to hammer home to lawmakers how many businesses and jobs depend on Ex-Im, whose first transaction, in 1934, was a $3.8 million loan to Cuba for U.S. silver ingots.

Tony Fratto, a White House official under President George W. Bush now at consultancy Hamilton Place Strategies, said one of the most effective advocacy tools had been pocket cards listing Ex-Im customers and jobs in each congressional district.

Business groups have vowed to keep pushing lawmakers for a long-term solution as soon as possible, including in the “lame duck” session after the mid-terms -- although that is already packed with activity.

“We are thinking more and more about new members of Congress that are going to be elected in November and there’s going to be an effort to get to those folks early,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce senior official Christopher Wenk.

“If this does indeed slip into 2015 ... we are not going to wait until March, April; we are going to push right off the bat.” (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Tom Brown)