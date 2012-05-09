FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House votes to renew Ex-Im Bank charter
May 9, 2012 / 6:40 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. House votes to renew Ex-Im Bank charter

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to renew the U.S. Export-Import Bank’s charter until September 2014 and gradually raise its lending cap to $140 billion, disappointing conservative groups who want the nearly 80-year-old bank to die.

The bill now goes to the Senate, which is under pressure to approve the legislation before the Ex-Im Bank’s temporary charter to operate expires on May 31. The White House wanted a four-year renewal, but supports the House bill.

The vote is welcome news for U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing, the bank’s biggest beneficiary. Other top customers include General Electric, Caterpillar and global engineering and construction company KBR Inc.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
