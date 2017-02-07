U.S. insurer Prudential's quarterly profit plunges 61 pct
Feb 8 Prudential Financial Inc, the second-largest U.S. life insurer, reported a 61 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by investment losses and charges.
WASHINGTON Feb 7 The chairman of the U.S. Financial Services Committee on Tuesday told CNBC that revamping the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law remains a "this-year priority" for President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan.
The chairman, Texas Republican Jeb Hensarling, said he would soon re-introduce his legislation that gives banks a choice between complying with Dodd-Frank and holding more capital.
While the bill is expected to easily pass the Republican-led House, it will face resistance in the Senate, where Democrats hold enough seats to fillibuster. Pence is also the most powerful member of the Senate, and can cast votes in order to break ties on legislation. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Tired of the on-again-off-again tease of a government rule that would make financial advisers act in your best interest? No need to wait.
MUMBAI, Feb 8 Indian mobile payments and digital wallet firm MobiKwik says it is in talks to raise more funds at a level that would give the start-up a $1 billion valuation, as it pushes to forge new ties with banks and offer new financial services on its platform.