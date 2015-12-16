FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House conservative caucus unlikely to back spending bill -Jordan
December 16, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. House conservative caucus unlikely to back spending bill -Jordan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The head of a bloc of conservative U.S. House Republicans on Wednesday said his group’s members are unlikely to support the sprawling $1.1 trillion spending deal announced overnight, in part because it failed to address national security concerns.

Representative Jim Jordan, the leader of the so-called Freedom Caucus, told Reuters the “omnibus” package also did not include provisions to tighten U.S. screening of Syrian refugees, or deny funding to Planned Parenthood, and contained too many concessions to Democrats.

“The omnibus I think has real problems, not just with freedom caucus members, but with lots of Republicans,” he said. (Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

