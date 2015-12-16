CORRECTED-Pelosi says Republican tax package has 'massive giveaways' to corporations

(Corrects headline to refer to tax package not spending bill)

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday concerns have risen about the Republican tax extender and U.S. spending bill, including billions of dollars in what she called special interest tax breaks.

“Republicans’ tax extender bill provides hundreds of billions of dollars in special interest tax breaks that are permanent and unpaid for,” Pelosi said in a statement. “These massive giveaways to the special interests and big corporations are deeply destructive to our future.” (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)