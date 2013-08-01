FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House Republicans to push $40 bln cut to food stamp program
August 1, 2013

House Republicans to push $40 bln cut to food stamp program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. House Republicans plan to propose a $40 billion cut to the nation’s food stamp program, the head of the House Agriculture Committee said on Thursday, twice the cuts previously sought by conservatives.

Committee Chairman Frank Lucas said legislation on the food assistance program, known as SNAP, would be the second part of any talks on the U.S. farm bill with the Senate.

Lucas told lobbyists that a Republican working group agreed on cuts expected to total $40 billion and could include steps such as mandatory drugs tests and employment rules. (Reporting by Charles Abbott; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)

