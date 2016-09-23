FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: Congress has more work to do on spending bill
September 23, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

White House: Congress has more work to do on spending bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday welcomed the latest plan from congressional Republicans to fund the federal government past Sept. 30 but said it was still disappointed in parts of the proposal, such as a lack of funding for the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, among other issues.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in a daily briefing that it "is not at all clear to me" that President Barack Obama is prepared to fund the spending bill "because he believes that Congress has got more work to." (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)

