WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday he has never voted for an increase in the gas tax and doubted there were enough votes in Congress to pass a hike.

“I’ve never voted to raise the gas tax,” the Ohio Republican said.

Boehner also said lawmakers will have to “work our way through” funding for a federal highway bill. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Bill Trott)