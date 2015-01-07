FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate's No. 2 Democrats favors increase in gas tax
January 7, 2015

U.S. Senate's No. 2 Democrats favors increase in gas tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The No. 2 Democrat in the U.S. Senate, Dick Durbin, said he favored increasing the gasoline tax, but that it should be coupled with relief for lower- and middle-income Americans who spend a larger part of their disposable income on gasoline.

“I think now’s the time to do it, but we ought to do it in a thoughtful way,” Durbin, whose party is in the minority, told reporters outside the Senate. “We’ve got to find some tax relief for them (lower- and middle-income Americans) if we increase that gas tax.” Such relief might be provided through tax credits or other mechanisms, he said.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Peter Cooney

