April 28, 2014 / 11:07 PM / 3 years ago

Indicted U.S. Republican Grimm to leave House financial services panel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Representative Michael Grimm, who was indicted Monday on fraud charges, said he was stepping down from the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee.

In a letter to House Speaker John Boehner, the New York congressman said he was asking to be removed from the committee “in light of recent events.” He added that “upon a successful resolution of pending legal matters my intention is to resume said position as an active member of the committee.”

A spokesman for Boehner said the speaker “believes Rep. Grimm’s decision is appropriate under the circumstances.”

Reporting by Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
