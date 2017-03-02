Senate Committee backs Trump pick to run Medicare, Medicaid

March 2 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's nominee to run the department overseeing the U.S. government's health programs for the elderly and disabled won the backing of a Senate committee on Thursday, paving the way for a full vote in the Senate.

The Senate Committee on Finance voted 13-12 to support Seema Verma to run the $1 trillion Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Verma is the owner of SVC, a healthcare consulting firm who has helped redesign Medicaid programs in several states including Indiana.