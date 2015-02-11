UPDATE 1-U.S. House speaker tells Senate Democrats: act on security funds

(Adds quotes)

By Susan Cornwell

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner blamed Democrats in the Senate on Wednesday for an impasse over legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security, which secures U.S. borders and runs counterterrorism efforts.

Using salty language, Boehner insisted the Senate must make the next move on the legislation, which Republicans in the House have written so that it also blocks President Barack Obama’s actions on immigration.

“The House has done its job. Why don’t you go ask the Senate Democrats when they are going to get off their ass and do something other than to vote no?” Boehner, a Republican, said at a news conference after meeting with House members of his party.

With the clock ticking toward a Feb. 27 deadline for funding the Homeland Security, more than 40 Senate Democrats have voted three times this month to block consideration of the DHS appropriations bill that has already passed the House.

The Democrats do not oppose funding the department, but they oppose the House-added amendments that strip funding from Obama’s executive orders in 2012 and 2014 lifting the threat of deportation for millions of undocumented immigrants.

The president has threatened to veto the House-passed measure, and Democrats are insisting on a “clean” funding bill with no immigration restrictions.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, said Tuesday the Senate was “stuck” and that the next move was up to the House. Boehner insisted Wednesday it was still the Senate’s turn to act, but indicated he was not angry with McConnell over the Senate paralysis.

Republicans control just 54 seats in the Senate, and 60 votes are needed to clear procedural hurdles.

“I love Mitch,” Boehner said. “The issue here is not Senate Republicans. The issue here is Senate Democrats, seven of whom criticized the president’s executive overreach on immigration and yet they continue to block consideration of the bill.”

But other House Republicans were not so charitable about McConnell’s attempt to bat the issue back to them.

“I didn’t think it was possible to be stunned by something the Republican majority leader says in the Senate, but that’s just - that’s almost detached from reality,” said Representative Mick Mulvaney, speaking to Reuters after the Republican caucus meeting. “If they (the Senate) can’t pass anything, how do we fix that for them?” (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Doina Chiacu)