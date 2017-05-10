FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
U.S. Senate falls short of votes to pass measure to revoke Obama-era methane rules
#Energy
May 10, 2017 / 2:38 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. Senate falls short of votes to pass measure to revoke Obama-era methane rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - In a blow to administration efforts to free the oil and gas industry from Obama-era environmental rules, a Senate resolution to revoke a rule to limit leaks and flaring of methane from oil and gas production on federal lands fell short of votes 49-51.

The surpise vote outcome came after Republican leaders scrambled for weeks to secure the 51 votes necessary to pass the Congressional Review Act resolution, which would revoke the rule and prevent any similar regulations from being introduced.

Getting the Trump administration to repeal the BLM methane rule had been a top priority of the oil and gas industry, but not all Republicans supported the measure because it would make it difficult to regulate methane waste in the future. (Reporting By Valerie Volcovici)

