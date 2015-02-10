U.S. Senate's McConnell: next move on security funding up to the House

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Majority leader, Republican Mitch McConnell, said on Tuesday that the Senate is “stuck” and unable to advance legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security, so the next move is up to the House of Representatives.

McConnell blamed Democrats for stopping the Senate from taking up the House version of the legislation, which also seeks to block President Barack Obama’s immigration actions. “I think it’s clear we can’t go forward in the Senate ... and so the next move obviously is up to the House.”