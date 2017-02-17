WASHINGTON Feb 17 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Friday predicted legislation will come before Congress to create an infrastructure investment program, and he held out hope that it will draw bipartisan support.

During a press conference at the start of a week-long congressional recess, McConnell looked ahead to the next legislative period and said that he also hoped Judge Neil Gorsuch will be confirmed to a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court before the start of another recess that begins in mid-April.

(Reporting By Richard Cowan Editing by W Simon)