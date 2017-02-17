WASHINGTON Feb 17 U.S. Senate Majority Leader
Mitch McConnell on Friday predicted legislation will come before
Congress to create an infrastructure investment program, and he
held out hope that it will draw bipartisan support.
During a press conference at the start of a week-long
congressional recess, McConnell looked ahead to the next
legislative period and said that he also hoped Judge Neil
Gorsuch will be confirmed to a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court
before the start of another recess that begins in mid-April.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan Editing by W Simon)