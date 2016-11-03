FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
CORRECTED-U.S. lawmakers call for probe of possible insulin price collusion
November 3, 2016 / 10:40 PM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-U.S. lawmakers call for probe of possible insulin price collusion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add that the letter refers to insulin as well as other diabetes drugs.)

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Two prominent U.S. lawmakers called on federal antitrust regulators on Thursday to probe whether Sanofi SA, Eli Lilly and Co, Merck & Co Inc and Novo Nordisk A/S may have colluded to set the prices for insulin and other diabetes drugs.

In a letter to the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission, Vermont Independent Senator Bernie Sanders and Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings of Maryland raised questions about the skyrocketing prices of insulin, and included a chart showing that many of the price spikes appeared to occur in tandem.

"We believe this egregious behavior warrants a thorough investigation," they wrote. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, editing by G Crosse)

