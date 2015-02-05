FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boehner sees call for military authorization against Islamic State soon
February 5, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

Boehner sees call for military authorization against Islamic State soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday he expects President Barack Obama to seek congressional authorization for using military force against Islamic State soon and also called for speeding up assistance to Jordan.

“I‘m expecting that there will be an authorization for the use of military force sent up here in the coming days. And we’re going to go through a rigorous set of hearings and continue to discuss it,” Boehner, the top House Republican, told reporters. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Susan Heavey)

