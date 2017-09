WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - A White House-backed bill to renew jobless benefits for 1.3 million Americans narrowly cleared a U.S. Senate Republican procedural roadblock on Tuesday.

On a largely party-line vote of 60-37 - 60 votes were needed to prevail - the Senate agreed to begin consideration of the measure. The Senate might vote later this week on whether to approve the bill and send it to the Republican-led House of Representatives, where it faces stiff opposition.