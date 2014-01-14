Unemployment compensation bill hits new snags in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Legislation to renew federal jobless benefits for 1.4 million Americans appeared stalled again in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell blasting Democrats’ latest offer for debating a bill.

McConnell protested Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid’s plan to allow votes on amendments from both parties, saying it was “ridiculous” to do so in a way that McConnell said would favor Democrats, who control the chamber.

It was unclear whether the two sides would be able to reach agreement on any approach to passing an unemployment compensation bill this week, before the Senate goes on recess next week for the Martin Luther King holiday.