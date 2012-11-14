FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Independent King to caucus with Democrats, boosting their Senate control
November 14, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

Independent King to caucus with Democrats, boosting their Senate control

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator-elect Angus King, an independent and former Maine governor, announced on Wednesday that he will caucus with President Barack Obama’s Democrats, raising their control of the Senate to 55-45 in the new Congress that convenes in January.

King had been long expected to side with Democrats but said he would defer his decision until after last week’s election and would do what was best for his state.

King will fill the seat of Republican Senator Olympia Snowe, who announced her retirement earlier this year, saying she was fed up with the partisan gridlock that prevented Congress from resolving many of the nation’s problems.

