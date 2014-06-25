FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boehner says to file lawsuit over Obama executive actions
June 25, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

Boehner says to file lawsuit over Obama executive actions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker John Boehner said on Wednesday he is planning to file a lawsuit alleging that President Barack Obama has abused his executive authority by implementing policies without congressional approval.

Boehner told reporters the suit was aimed at protecting the rights of Congress under the constitution and said Obama was ignoring the laws that it passes.

“The constitution makes it clear that the president’s job is to faithfully execute the law. In my view, the president has not faithfully executed the law,” Boehner said.

He said the action was not aimed at impeachment proceedings against Obama. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Bill Trott)

