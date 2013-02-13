FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama Treasury pick Lew defends Cayman Islands investment
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2013 / 4:11 PM / 5 years ago

Obama Treasury pick Lew defends Cayman Islands investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Jack Lew, President Barack Obama’s Treasury secretary nominee, defended his decision to invest in a fund that was registered in the Cayman Islands, saying on Wednesday that he was not aware it was located in the tax haven when he made the investment.

Lew said he eventually sold his position in the Citigroup venture capital fund at a loss and did not receive any tax benefit. Lew was testifying before the Senate Finance Committee, which is in charge of vetting him to serve as Treasury secretary.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.