Obama's Treasury pick says supports strong U.S. dollar

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Jack Lew, President Barack Obama’s pick to run the Treasury Department, on Wednesday said he would support a strong U.S. dollar, in line with longstanding U.S. policy.

“Treasury has had a longstanding provision through administrations of both parties that a strong dollar is in the best interests of promoting U.S. growth, productivity and competitiveness,” Lew said during a hearing vetting him for Treasury secretary, in response to a question.

“If confirmed, I would not change that policy.”