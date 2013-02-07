UPDATE 1-Senate panel to vet Lew for U.S. Treasury secretary next week

(Updates with committee setting date for hearing)

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Senate Finance Committee will hold a hearing on Feb. 13 to consider the nomination of Jacob “Jack” Lew for Treasury secretary, the committee said on Wednesday.

Committee chairman Max Baucus, a Montana Democrat, will question Lew “about his experience, his views on fiscal policy and ideas for spurring economic growth” at the 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) hearing, the committee said.

“We have a tremendous amount of work to do over the next couple months to get our fiscal house in order. It is my hope that - after a thorough vetting process - Jack Lew will be quickly confirmed so he can help tackle our country’s pressing economic issues,” Baucus said in the committee statement.

Lew was recently Obama’s chief of staff and a former White House budget director. (Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Jackie Frank)