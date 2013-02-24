Senate panel to vote on U.S. Treasury nominee this week

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A Senate panel will vote this week on the nomination of Jack Lew to be U.S. treasury secretary, the committee said on Sunday.

The Senate Finance Committee will meet on Tuesday to vote on Lew, President Barack Obama’s pick to replace Timothy Geithner at Treasury, said the panel’s chairman, Max Baucus.

At a hearing earlier this month Lew defused heated questions from lawmakers about his work at Citigroup, paving the way for his expected confirmation by the full Senate.

The committee will also vote on Tuesday on the nominations of William Schultz to be general counsel of the Department of Health and Human Services and Christopher Meade to be general counsel of the Treasury Department, the panel said.