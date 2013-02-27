U.S. Senate nears vote on confirming Lew as treasury secretary

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Senate leaders agreed to bring to the chamber’s floor on Wednesday the nomination of Jack Lew as U.S. treasury secretary, a congressional aide said, clearing the way for a vote as early as later in the day.

Senators will be given a maximum of eight hours to debate Lew’s nomination to the top U.S. economic job, the aide said. It was unclear whether Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid would then hold the vote later on Wednesday or on Thursday. (Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Will Dunham)