FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate nears vote on confirming Lew as treasury secretary
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2013 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

U.S. Senate nears vote on confirming Lew as treasury secretary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Senate leaders agreed to bring to the chamber’s floor on Wednesday the nomination of Jack Lew as U.S. treasury secretary, a congressional aide said, clearing the way for a vote as early as later in the day.

Senators will be given a maximum of eight hours to debate Lew’s nomination to the top U.S. economic job, the aide said. It was unclear whether Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid would then hold the vote later on Wednesday or on Thursday. (Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.