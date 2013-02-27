FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate approves Lew as new Treasury chief
February 27, 2013 / 11:11 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. Senate approves Lew as new Treasury chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed Jack Lew as President Barack Obama’s new treasury secretary, putting the former White House chief of staff in the middle of a bitter political fight over the government’s budget.

Senators backed Lew in a 71-26 vote, with the nominee capturing all of the chamber’s 53 Democrats. Some Republicans had expressed misgivings about Lew’s perks from previous employers Citigroup and New York University.

Lew’s most pressing task will be to find a compromise to lessen the economic blow from $85 billion in government spending cuts that are set to kick in on Friday. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Rachelle Younglai; editing by Christopher Wilson)

