U.S. House leader says prospects good for fixing Medicare formula
#Healthcare
March 24, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. House leader says prospects good for fixing Medicare formula

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Tuesday prospects were good for Congress to pass a permanent fix to Medicare's flawed doctor-pay formula and spare physicians from pay cuts.

The Republican leader said the House had no intention of passing a short-term repair instead of a permanent change. Earlier on Tuesday, Boehner announced that a bipartisan deal had been reached to fix the pay formula. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
