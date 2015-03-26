FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House approves bipartisan fix to Medicare doctors pay
March 26, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. House approves bipartisan fix to Medicare doctors pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a bipartisan bill to permanently repair the formula for reimbursing Medicare physicians, solving a longstanding problem and making adjustments to the way Medicare costs are paid.

Drafted by House Speaker John Boehner and Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, the bill replaces a 1990s formula that linked doctor pay to the economy with a new one more focused on quality of care. The bill also requires means-testing of Medicare beneficiaries so that people with higher income pay higher premiums.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
