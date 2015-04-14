FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Senate Majority Leader McConnell optimistic U.S. Senate will pass Medicare fix Tuesday
#Market News
April 14, 2015 / 6:41 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Senate Majority Leader McConnell optimistic U.S. Senate will pass Medicare fix Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quote)

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he was optimistic the Senate would pass legislation to fix Medicare doctor reimbursements before midnight.

“We need to pass it today and I think most of our members understand that,” McConnell, a Republican, told reporters. “We need to get this bill down to the President for signature before midnight and I‘m optimistic and hopeful we’ll be able to do that.” (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Sandra Maler)

