Treasury nominee says U.S., Mexico can both gain from renegotiating NAFTA

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Washington can renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement in a way that benefits both the United States and Mexico, Steven Mnuchin, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to run the Treasury Department, said on Thursday.

"I think most people acknowledge NAFTA was negotiated a long time ago, that we should reopen this agreement," Mnuchin told U.S. senators in a hearing. "I'm optimistic that we can renegotiate that deal (in a way) that's both advantageous to us and advantageous to Mexico. That it's a win-win for both countries." (Reporting by Jason Lange and Lisa Lambert)