FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Trump's Treasury pick concerned about Volcker rule, small banks
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
January 19, 2017 / 4:52 PM / 7 months ago

Trump's Treasury pick concerned about Volcker rule, small banks

Lisa Lambert

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the next Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin, told a Senate panel on Thursday he is concerned that a rule meant to block banks from speculating with their customers' money is hurting the financial system.

Part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, the "Volcker Rule" prohibits banks from proprietary trading. But it is drying up liquidity, and the Treasury should look at its impact on the flow of cash through the financial system, Mnuchin said during the Senate Finance Committee hearing to confirm him for the secretary post.

Mnuchin added that he supports banking regulation, but he is concerned it is hurting small community banks and he would work as secretary to eliminate overlap in various regulators' rules.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.