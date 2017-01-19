FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
U.S. Treasury nominee says would enforce all Russia sanctions
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 19, 2017 / 5:31 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. Treasury nominee says would enforce all Russia sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury will enforce all sanctions against Russia unless a deal were reached between Washington and Moscow, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to run the department said on Thursday.

Asked during a Senate confirmation hearing if he was committed to enforcing existing sanctions against Russia, Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin said: "100 percent so. And I think the president-elect has made it very clear that he would only change those sanctions if he got a better deal and we got something in return whether it was on nuclear arms or other areas." (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.