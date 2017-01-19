U.S. Treasury nominee says would enforce all Russia sanctions

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury will enforce all sanctions against Russia unless a deal were reached between Washington and Moscow, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to run the department said on Thursday.

Asked during a Senate confirmation hearing if he was committed to enforcing existing sanctions against Russia, Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin said: "100 percent so. And I think the president-elect has made it very clear that he would only change those sanctions if he got a better deal and we got something in return whether it was on nuclear arms or other areas." (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)